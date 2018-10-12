Certain Jeep Wranglers recalled for crash hazard

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Jeep owners, check yours - Fiat Chrysler is recalling certain 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wranglers due to a crash hazard.
Check your VIN at this link HERE to see if your vehicle is affected.
The company says some vehicles built with a front track bar bracket run the risk of the bracket separating from the frame.
About 18,000 JL Wranglers are affected.
This could reduce the steering response and lead to a crash without warning.
Fiat Chrysler says a voluntary safety recall will be conducted and drivers will be notified by the end of the year.
