Carbondale leaders celebrating latest Downtown Streetscape project

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, and Carbondale Main Street are celebrating the latest completion of phase two of the Downtown Streetscape Improvements Project.
On Friday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. in front of City Hall there will be a ribbon cutting to mark the latest milestone of the Downtown Streetscape project.
Following the ribbon cutting, the community is encouraged to have dinner downtown at restaurants along “The Strip."
For more information or questions contact Carbondale Public Relations Officer Amy Fox at 618-559-1939.
