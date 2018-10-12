Carbondale City Clerk’s Office closed Oct. 15-19

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale City Clerk’s Office will be closed Monday, Oct. 15 through Friday, Oct. 19 due to staff training taking place at another facility.
According to the City, walk-in customer service will not be available during this time frame due to staff being away.
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests will not be affected by the closure. FOIA requests can be submitted by email to foiofficer@explorecarbondale.com.
The City Attorney’s Office will process the requests during the closure.
The City Clerk’s Office will reopen on Monday, Oct. 22 at 8 a.m.
