Capital funding released for Fort Massac State Park

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - Nearly $2.8 million in capital funding was released to benefit Fort Massac State Park as part of the fiscal year 2019 capital budget approved in late May.
The funding will go toward evaluating the current condition of the structures at Fort Massac and making ongoing structural improvements.
The joint initiative between Department of Natural Resources and Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity allocates more than $2 million for evaluating the current condition of structures within the park, including the timber-framed 19th century fort replica. There will be an effort to enable public access to the interior grounds of the fort.
Part of the funding will also be directed toward making repairs around the park, including necessary upkeep fixes on the stockade wall and fencing.
An additional $770,400 will be used for deferred maintenance projects, including work on the heating, ventilation and duct systems, exhaust fans, piping insulation, a natural gas water heater and rehabilitating or replacing the existing shower building.
Having received approval, the DCEO now has authority to move forward with funding projects within the park facilities.
