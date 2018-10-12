Attorney Generals call for tougher restrictions on illegal robocalls, ‘neighbor spoofing’ tactics

(KFVS) - Several attorney generals are calling on federal regulators to allow telephone service providers to block more illegal robocalls.
More than 30 state attorneys, including Illinois, Tennessee and Arkansas, explained in a letter that scammers have devised methods to evade a call blocking order issued by the Federal Communications Commission in 2017.
One of the issues is “neighborhood spoofing,” a technique allowing scammers, no matter where they are located, to appear on caller IDs as being from a phone number that has the same local area code.
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said his Office of Consumer Protection received more than a thousand complaints each year about illegal calls, including scam calls, telemarketing complaints and robocalls.
