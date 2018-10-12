Attorney Generals call for tougher restrictions on illegal robocalls, ‘neighbor spoofing’ tactics

Attorney Generals call for tougher restrictions on illegal robocalls, ‘neighbor spoofing’ tactics
Several attorney generals are calling for tougher restrictions on robocalls. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Amber Ruch | October 12, 2018 at 2:33 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 4:32 PM

(KFVS) - Several attorney generals are calling on federal regulators to allow telephone service providers to block more illegal robocalls.

More than 30 state attorneys, including Illinois, Tennessee and Arkansas, explained in a letter that scammers have devised methods to evade a call blocking order issued by the Federal Communications Commission in 2017.

[ CLICK HERE to read the full letter ]

One of the issues is “neighborhood spoofing,” a technique allowing scammers, no matter where they are located, to appear on caller IDs as being from a phone number that has the same local area code.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said his Office of Consumer Protection received more than a thousand complaints each year about illegal calls, including scam calls, telemarketing complaints and robocalls.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.