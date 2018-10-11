Wrong way driver involved in crash on I-57 in Jefferson Co., IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois Wednesday night around 9:05 p.m.
According to the Illinois State Police, the multi-vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes near milepost 97.
A Ford pickup driven by Robert M. Bell, 71, of Vandalia, Ill was parked on the right shoulder of I-57 facing the wrong way. Bell attempted to merge into the right lane and turn around.
A GMC carryall driven by Thomas J. Deien, 74 of Centralia, Ill was traveling northbound on the roadway in the right lane. Deien struck Bell’s vehicle as he attempted to turn around in the right lane. A passenger, 58-year-old Brenda K. Deien was also in the vehicle with Thomas.
Bell suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Thomas and Brenda suffered major injuries and were both taken to a hospital in the area as well.
According to police everyone involved was wearing a seat belt. The cause of the crash is improper lane usage on a dark dry roadway according to officials.
Charges in this crash are pending.
