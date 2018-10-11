What you need to know Oct. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, Oct. 11.
It’s going to be clear and cool today. High temps will only get to around 60 degrees.
Lisa Michaels said there will also be plenty of sun and no humidity. A north wind will make it feel even cooler, when people leave their house, but that will also die down as the morning progresses.
Rain chances increase for Friday and the second half of the weekend. There could also be some river flooding this weekend because of rain to our north. Our rain will make that situation slightly worse.
We’ll hang on to drier, cooler air into next week. On Monday and Tuesday, we could even see temperatures down into the 30s.
- Hurricane Michael has been downgraded to a topical storm as it heads toward Georgia.
- A wrong way driver was involved in a crash on I-57 in Jefferson Co., Illinois.
- Officers with the Carbondale Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday.
- The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is ask the public for help in locating a wanted man.
A West Virginia homeowner says he used a machete in self-defense against his friend and neighbor.
A woman is recovering from a polio-like disease that has seen a strange spike in some states.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
