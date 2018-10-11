Vehicle drives through brick house in Martin, TN

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - A woman drove her Buick through a house on Thursday, Oct. 11.
Martin Police Department officers responded to the Omni Community at 112 Baker Rd. for a single vehicle crash.
Officers discovered a silver 2005 Buick LeSabre sedan had struck a brick wall on the west side of the home.
Witnesses told police that the vehicle failed to make the curve while it was headed east on Mt. Pelia Rd. and then struck the house.
The driver, 69-year-old Flora Vandeveer, of Martin, was not injured.
No one in the house was injured.
