TN inmate escapees caught
Tennessee police say the two inmates, Jonathan Baxter and Dewayne Halfacre, that reportedly assaulted a jailer and escaped are back in custody. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | October 11, 2018 at 1:27 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 3:06 PM

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the two inmates that overpowered a jail guard and escaped early Wednesday, Oct. 10 are now back in police custody.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fizthugh said Dewayne Lee Halfacre, 43, of Lynchburg and Jonathan Cody Baxter, 28, of Murfreesboro were taken into custody around Noon on Thursday, Oct. 11 and the case remains under investigation.

Details about Halfacre and Baxter were recaptured have not been released.

More than 100 Facebook comments on the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office page expressed relief and praised law enforcement.

Both Halfacre and Baxter were on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top Ten Most Wanted.

According to the TBI twitter feed, the TBI and the U.S. Marshals Service is offering a total of $5,000 reward for each man.

Halfacre was originally being held on aggravated assault and aggravated robbery charges.

Baxter was originally being held on a failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

