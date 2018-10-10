Thieves steal $3,000 worth of 8-year-old’s medicine off Lubbock porch

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A family is begging for help from the public after a pair of thieves stole $3,000 worth of packages right off their front porch. One of those packages is essential for the health of their 8-year-old son.
The Nicholson family has been receiving their son's medication relieved to their front door every month so imagine their surprise when they went up to their front door and found their mailbox empty. Lucky for them, everything was caught on their security camera.
“It was surprising because they were nonchalant about it. They parked in the driveway, got out, got their packages with no attempt to hide. They just picked stuff up, got stuff out of the mailbox, and walked off," Jeremy Nicholson said.
Last week these two thieves stole multiple packages right off the Nicholson family’s front porch. There was some fabric in one package, a replacement iPhone in the other, but most importantly one of the stolen packages had medicine in it for their 8-year-old son, Henry.
“When we realized they had taken his medication, we just sat there and cried. It was just heart breaking," Charla Nicholson said.
Henry has rheumatoid arthritis. He gets the delivery of injections once a month to help keep the swelling of his joints down so he is able to move freely and without it little Henry will go through a lot of pain. Plus, the medicine is not cheap.
“The cash price for it is about $3,000 dollars a month," Jeremy said. “Its not a medication that’s useful for anyone, but its very important to our family."
When the medical injections were first stolen, it was a race against time because it needed to be kept cold. Now that a week has gone by, the medicine is no good.
“In the beginning, it was just hoping they would bring it back. Now that we passed that sort of window, we are kind of at a lost," he said.
That doesn’t mean this family doesn’t want it back. If the family gets the package back, they’re able to send it back to the company to get credit. If not they are out the money and a month’s worth of medicine.
“We got next month’s medication this month and next month, I don’t know if they’ll be open to doing the same thing again because we are ahead one now so our options are to find it and send it back or figure something else out," Jeremy said.
A police report has been filed with the Lubbock Police Department, but the Nicholson family is asking the public for help. If you know anything please call Crime Line at (806) 741-100.
