Stoddard County officials move out to assist with Hurricane Michael relief

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Help is on the way from the Stoddard County Ambulance District Strike Team as it makes its way to the Gulf.
Hurricane Michaels blew through the Florida Gulf on Wednesday afternoon and began pounding Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday, Oct. 11.
The crew left late Wednesday night and are still traveling to their destination in Stone Mountain, Georgia where they will report to the staging area and wait for their first mission.
Their home base sent them off with good luck and prayers for a safe return.
