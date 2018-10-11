Stoddard County officials move out to assist with Hurricane Michael relief

Stoddard County officials move out to assist with Hurricane Michael relief
Crews are headed to help victims affected by Hurricane Michael (Source: Stoddard County Ambulance District)
By Jasmine Adams | October 11, 2018 at 11:10 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 11:10 AM

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Help is on the way from the Stoddard County Ambulance District Strike Team as it makes its way to the Gulf.

Hurricane Michaels blew through the Florida Gulf on Wednesday afternoon and began pounding Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday, Oct. 11.

Traveling to their destination in Stone Mountain, GA (Source: Stoddard County Ambulance District)
Traveling to their destination in Stone Mountain, GA (Source: Stoddard County Ambulance District) ((Source: Stoddard County Ambulance District))

The crew left late Wednesday night and are still traveling to their destination in Stone Mountain, Georgia where they will report to the staging area and wait for their first mission.

Their home base sent them off with good luck and prayers for a safe return.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.