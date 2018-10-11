Southeast hosts career expo for students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University hosted their annual career expo on Thursday, Oct. 11.
Organizers said they saw a great turn out and expected about 600 students to attend the event.
The career expo featured about 140 organizations from numerous fields and locations.
School officials said employers continue to come back every year because of their success with Southeast students.
"When I went to my first table like I came, and immediately they greeted me with a smile. Both of them. They introduced themselves. They told a little back story about them. So I felt really welcome. And that made me want to tell my own back story,” said student Dominick Gillette.
Last year’s employment success rate for Southeast students was 92.6 percent.
Southeast will host the Healthcare Career Expo for students interested in the medical field on Friday, Oct. 12th from 9 am till noon in the Student Recreation Center. School leaders also recommend for students to visit the school’s job site.
