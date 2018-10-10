Slidell man guilty of secretly filming sex, posting it to porn site

COVINGTON, LA (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty Tuesday of video voyeurism of sexual intercourse.
Sean T. Bass, 42, faces one to five years in jail.
Bass is accused of videotaping himself engaged in consensual sex with the victim at a Mandeville home in early 2017. The victim did not know about or consent to the recording. Bass then posted the video on a pornographic website without the victim’s knowledge. Months later, a friend of the victim found the video online and notified the victim, who then filed a report.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant District Attorneys Blair Alford and Whitney Germany prosecuted it. The victim, who has since moved out of state because of the incident, gave emotional testimony.
The jury deliberated about 20 minutes before returning a guilty verdict.
Bass also has an open warrant and is pending extradition out of South Carolina for the same type of crime.
