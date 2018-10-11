SIU-C Chancellor Dr. Carlo Montemagno passes away

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Interim President Kevin Dorsey announced on Twitter that SIU-C Chancellor Dr. Carlo Montemagno passed away early Thursday, Oct. 11.
On June 27, 2018 on his blog, Chancellor Montemagno reviled he was battling cancer, but did not go into detail about his illness. He would only say, “we are treating it aggressively and I am confident that I will be around for a long time.”
Dr. Montemagno became chancellor at the Carbondale campus in August of 2017.
Former President Randy Dunn recommended Dr. Montemagno for the position. The Board of Trustees approved the appointment on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
Before Dr. Montemagno took up the chancellor role at SIU-C, he served as a professor of engineering at the University of Alberta in Canada.
He also founded the interdisciplinary Ingenuity Lab at the University of Alberta. Dr. Montemagno has also served as a dean at the University of Cincinnati and a department chair at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Interim President Dorsey says SIU will share more on honoring the life of Dr. Montemagno.
Meanwhile, he has asked the Board of Trustees to have a special meeting as soon as possible to appoint an interim chancellor.
