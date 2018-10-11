Polling staff in Cape Girardeau, Co. train to keep elections impartial

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -The Midterm election is approaching on Nov. 6 and while people will be voting for their parties, getting the polls ready is a bi-partisan effort.
There are democratic and republican poll workers at every precinct working together to make unbiased decisions.
Joyce Horky has been an election judge in Cape Girardeau County for more than 20 years.
“That shows that we want a fair and impartial election and that we want every elligable voter to vote,” said Horky.
Horky says every time a voter need extra assistance, two election judges, one republican and one democrat have to witness it and sign off that it happened lawfully.
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers says about 275 poll workers are training this week for the general election.
“It is just to ensure fairness. That nothing is done underhanded, under the table and I know in all the precincts judges from opposite parties or opposing parties work together. We are like a family. We don’t argue,” said Clark Summers. “We feel that this election is going to be very busy so we will have some extra election judges in those polling locations.”
The training covers a lot of election laws and procedures that polling staff have to follow.
For example, an election judge can tell you how to fill out a ballot, but cannot discuss the issues or candidates that are on it.
“As an election judge, by law, we can not discuss it and we can not allow the voters to discuss it either so if someone wants to discuss politics they have to take it out into the parking lot,” said Horky.
Common mistakes include not updating your voter registration or forgetting a photo ID.
Even then, you can still cast a provisional ballot.
“And those are available at every polling location and no voter should be turned away without voting a provisional ballot that we go through and investigate so that voters vote will count if they are elligable to vote,” said Clark Summers.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.