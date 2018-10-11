Driver in stolen vehicle rescued after nearly crashing into hole at Topgolf range

ALPHARETTA, GA (RNN) – A driver in a stolen vehicle cruised onto a driving range and almost became a hole-in-one.
Alpharetta police said they rescued the driver after the vehicle they were driving was found teetering forward over one of the giant holes at a Topgolf driving range.
The holes are lined with netting to collect golf balls.
A Topgolf employee found the vehicle and alerted police.
Police said they were able to move the vehicle to safety.
The driver is expected to face charges once they receive a medical clearance.
