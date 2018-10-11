Pink Up: Kneibert Clinic offers new mammogram technology

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A local oncologist said 3-D mammogram machines are helping to provide better care in the Poplar Bluff area.
“The standard of care in Missouri right now is still with the old style cut film mammography, but Saint Francis has chosen to make the investment to keep us on the cutting edge,” said Dr. Mark Meadors.
Kneibert Clinic in Poplar Bluff is taking mammograms to a new level. The newer technology is capturing a more dynamic image with half the radiation of the older machines. Sandra H. Elliott is a breast cancer survivor and she said she is grateful for the machine.
“Because it was small and early and had not spread, I was given the option to have focus radiation treatment and did not have to do chemo,” said Elliot. “I’m thankful that the 3-D was here and found it at an earlier stage.”
This 3-D mammography unit was possible thanks to the funds raised from Dig for Life and Pink Up.
Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation, said the new 3-D machine is to help everyone, even the uninsured or under insured. He said the goal is to provide the best for everyone, whether you live in a rural area or not.
“Yes, we provide the mammograms, we provide the screening and we provide the care, but when new technology comes out we want to provide that technology out there," said Wilferth. “This is state of the art technology that we put in the hands of our physicians and our community in Poplar Bluff.”
By offering this technology, Kneibert Clinic hopes to increase the number of women who will be routinely screened. The advanced technology allows radiologists to view the breast tissue more clearly and identify abnormalities more accurately. You can contact the Kneibert Clinic to schedule a mammogram today by calling 573-778-7234.
