Paducah power crews in Florida helping with hurricane relief

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Crews from Paducah, Kentucky have arrived in Florida to provide much needed help to hurricane victims and their communities.
According to the Paducah Power System, the crew was up before sunrise to work helping restore power to the city of Tallahassee, Fl. Crews are seeing downed trees and power lines.
Officials said the Tallahassee Electric Utility serves about 18,000 customers and reports Thursday morning showed 90 percent of those customers without power.
According to electric crews, 60 percent of their transmission network is own, 117 of 160 circuits are out and six substations are out of service.
Tallahassee city government has reported thousands of trees were knocked down by the storm causing many road blocks.
