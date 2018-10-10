Ohio hunters, anglers can now purchase lifetime licenses

Hunters and anglers in the state of Ohio can now purchase licenses that last 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, or for an entire lifetime.

By Chris Anderson | October 10, 2018 at 2:01 PM CDT - Updated October 11 at 6:52 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hunters and anglers in the state of Ohio can now purchase licenses that last 3 years, 5 years, 10 years, or for an entire lifetime.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the multiyear licenses became available on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Youth licenses

  • 3-year hunting - $28.60
  • 5-year hunting - $47.58
  • 10-year hunting - $95.16
  • Lifetime hunting or fishing - $430.56

Adult licenses

  • 3-year hunting or fishing - $54.08
  • 5-year hunting or fishing - $90.22
  • 10-year hunting or fishing - $180.44
  • Lifetime hunting or fishing - $468

Senior licenses

  • 3-year hunting or fishing - $28.60
  • 5-year hunting or fishing - $47.58
  • Lifetime hunting or fishing - $84.24

Licenses can be purchased online or at hundreds of participating locations throughout Ohio. A hunter of angler interested in a lifetime license must apply online or at an ODNR district office or headquarters.

Money from the purchase of a license will benefit the Wildlife Fund, which is used to protect Ohio’s wildlife populations.

