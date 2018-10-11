Man accused of firing shots toward Weakley Co., TN officer

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - A man is in custody after he allegedly fired shots toward an officer in Dresden, Tennessee.
Torres Andre Washington, 22, was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of aggravated assault.
On Wednesday, October 10 around 11:30 p.m., the Weakley County 911 was notified of an incident in the 300 block of North Wilson Street in Dresden, Tenn.
The caller stated that a man was armed with a pistol.
When a Dresden officer arrived on the scene, he said he saw people running in the yard of a home in the 300 block of North Wilson Street and as he got out of his vehicle, he said he heard gunshots coming from East Park Street.
Police say witnesses at the scene identified the man as Washington. They say Washington fired shots in the direction of the officer and then ran from where the shots came from into a wooded area behind East Park Street and could not be found.
On Oct. 11, Washington turned himself in at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.
