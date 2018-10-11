Jackson Co., IL candidate forums set for Oct. 16, 18

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The league of Women Voters of Jackson County, Illinois are hosting two candidate forums in October.
The forums are with judicial and Jackson County Board candidates.
On Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. eight Jackson County judicial candidates are expected to participate in a public forum at the SIU Law School Auditorium in Carbondale.
There are four judicial seats Jackson County voters will decide on in the Nov. 6 General Election.
On Thursday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. candidates for the Jackson County Board will participate in a public forum at the Davis-McCann Center in Murphysboro.
