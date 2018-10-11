ISP: Victim identified following deadly shooting on Bill Emerson Bridge

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, IL (KFVS) - A deadly shooting is under investigation and Illinois State Police have released information on the incident.
On Sunday, Oct. 7 state police were asked to investigate the shooting that occurred on the Bill Emerson Bridge from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to East Cape Girardeau, Illinois.
According to police two vehicles were on the bridge as shots were fired. One vehicle made a U-turn on the roadway and headed to Missouri. The vehicle was stopped by police in Cape Girardeau.
Police said they found a passenger in the vehicle had been fatally shot. That passenger was identified as 26-year-old Dalvin R. Taylor of Cairo, Ill.
The other vehicle fled the scene according to police. It has not been located.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 618-845-3740.
