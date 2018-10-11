10/11/18 - Guest Editorial by Jessica Hill with Safe House for Women

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and at the Safe House for Women, we’re working day and night to provide safe refuge for all those fleeing domestic violence in our community.
Did you know this year there will be over 500 cases of domestic violence reported in Cape Girardeau County alone?
Through our shelter, outreach services, counseling and advocacy, we are providing support to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence right here in Southeast Missouri.
The need is so great that the Safe House for Women has embarked upon the Safe Tomorrows Capital Campaign to build a larger, more accessible shelter for our community.
In the last year, we provided safe housing for 135 women and children, but there were 181 more we could have housed if we simply had more room.
I invite you to visit www.semosafehouse.org to learn more about our campaign and how you can support this life-saving project.
One exciting way you can support the work of the Safe House is by attending VintageNOW.
On Saturday, October 20 we will fill the Show Me Center for an evening of fashion and entertainment unlike any other, and all proceeds go directly to our Safe Tomorrows Capital Campaign.
General admission tickets are still available for just $25. Visit vintagenow.org to get yours today.
We thank KFVS for sponsoring VintageNOW and we thank our community for their support for our agency, and most importantly, for our clients, who are working to build safer tomorrows for themselves and their families. Thank you!