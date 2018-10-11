Franklin Co., IL woman accused of stabbing man in back

BUCKNER, IL (KFVS) - The stabbing of a man in Buckner, Illinois is under investigation.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Wednesday, Oct. 10 around 3:26 p.m.
Deputies say they found that a 29-year-old man with a serious stab wound to his back.
An ambulance crew rushed the man to a local hospital for treatment.
Crystal L. Sutton, 27, of Buckner, was arrested for aggravated battery and is being held without bail in the Franklin County Jail.
Formal charges by the Franklin County States Attorney’s Office are pending.
