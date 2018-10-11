Fort Knox hosting unique graduation ceremony

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — Fort Knox is hosting a unique graduation ceremony that will honor graduates from several different schools.
It's tailored for service members who didn't get a chance to go through a graduation ceremony or had to move to another military post. The Army post says 115 service members, family members and civilians who are graduating from 25 colleges will walk the stage at Waybur Theater on Friday.
A release from Fort Knox says soldiers typically move every two to three years, meaning they might not get to participate in a graduation ceremony. The ceremony also allows those to walk the stage if they are moving to another duty station or if they graduated within the last two years.
The annual ceremony was established by the Fort Knox Army Community Education System.