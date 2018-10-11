First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

Hope you enjoyed our ‘finally fall’ weather today….with much lower air temps and dew points. Some patchy morning clouds gave way to mostly sunny and slightly breezy conditions…with afternoon temps in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south. Now we turn our attention to a series of upper-level systems that will move through the fast west-to-east jet stream flow over the next several days: each with clouds and a chance of rain. The first will move in tomorrow and bring a chance of chilly rain to the Heartland in the afternoon and evening hours. First though, tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with overnight lows in the mid 30s valley locations to low 40s in the Bootheel. Clouds will thicken from west to east on Friday, with patchy mainly light rain developing….starting early afternoon around Farmington and then gradually spreading southeast. Temps Friday may actually peak earlier than usual as clouds and eventually rain make it increasingly chilly late in the day and especially in the evening. Models are giving us about a trace south to a quarter inch of rain north with this system.