DRA to invest $300K in new Cape Girardeau Co. roadway, 80 new jobs expected

CAPE GIRARDEAU, COUNTY (KFVS) - Congressman Jason Smith and the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced on Thursday, Oct. 11 that the DRA will invest for construction for a new public roadway in northwest Cape Girardeau County.
DRA’s share is part of a larger $623,402 investment for the roadway, which will allow access to a new sandstone mine and manufacturing facility.
The plant is expected to create 80 new jobs.
“The Delta Regional Authority was created by Congress for this exact purpose – to increase the quality of life for residents in the Mississippi River Delta Region,” said Congressman Smith. “By investing in Missouri’s infrastructure and workforce, this project will help strengthen the local economy and bring good paying jobs to the hardworking families of Cape Girardeau County.”
“This is wonderful news for Cape Girardeau County,” said Brian Gerau, Executive Director of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is proud to work with Congressman Smith, who has been an excellent partner for bringing jobs and new investments to southern Missouri.”
The new roadway in Jackson was announced as Congressman Smith and DRA announced investments totaling $1.1 million in rural Missouri’s economy and infrastructure.
“DRA investments will support the development of new manufacturing facilities, support the expansion of an existing business, and establish training programs that enhance the productivity and competitiveness of Missouri’s workforce,” said DRA Chairman Chris Caldwell. “Our key investments include infrastructure improvements that support economic development and job growth in the state.”
