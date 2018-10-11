Dogs left in crate at Kennett Super 8

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - Two dogs were left in the parking lot of the Kennett Super 8.
The dogs were apparently dropped off in their crate sometime on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 11.
One of the dogs is an older Miniature Pinscher and the other is a young Chihuahua mix.
According to Kennett Humane, the Miniature Pinscher has an ID tag but no one at the number owns a dog.
The dogs are now back at the Kennett Humane Department and are happy to have food and a clean bed.
Anyone with any information on how or who dumped these dogs is asked to contact Kennett Humane Department at 573-888-4622 or message them on their Facebook page.
