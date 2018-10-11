The Cold Is Moving In

It is time to pull out the sweater and jackets as the cooler temperature trend will start this morning in the 40s. Winds may be a bit stronger out of the north this morning but will calm down heading into the afternoon. There will be mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s for northern counties to low 60s in southern counties. With clear skies tonight, that will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s!
Rain will be back in the forecast for Friday during the afternoon through evening hours. Saturday is looking to be the dry day of the weekend, and we will be keeping the upper 50s and low 60s for high temperatures through the middle of next week.
-Lisa
