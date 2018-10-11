BRTC offers free flu shots to students, community members

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) - Black River Technical College in Paragould is working to make sure its students and community members are ready for the upcoming flu season.
The college held their 4th annual health fair and flu clinic Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair offered free flu shots to help ensure the students and community are better protected this flu season.
Director of Student Affaris Amanda Dobbs said the college offers the fair in an attempt to make sure their students can stay as healthy as possible.
“We wanted our students, not just to educate them but also to make sure that they’re receiving the services that they need,” said Dobbs.
Those who attended the fair could also take advantage of free eye and health screenings.
There were also several local vendors for students and community members that were geared toward health education.
