3 bronze veteran grave markers stolen in Trigg Co., KY

TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The theft and vandalism to three veteran graves at a cemetery in the National Recreation Area at Land Between the Lakes is under investigation by local and federal authorities.
According to Heritage Program Manager Chris Thornock with Land Between the Lakes, three large bronze plaques were pried off and stolen from the graves of veterans at Hematite Cemetery in Trigg County.
In a a Friends of Land Between the Lakes Facebook video, Thornock says the families of the veterans have been notifies and that local and federal authorities are investigating.
Thornock believes the plaques were stolen for scrap metal.
Anyone with information about the vandalism and theft is asked to call Land Between the Lakes at 877-861-2457 option 1.
According to Thornock there are 277 cemeteries throughout Land Between the Lakes.
