AR inmates forced to wear Nike in mugshots, activist says

UNION COUNTY, AR (WMC) - Arkansas inmates were forced to wear Nike shirts in their mugshots, according to one civil rights activist.
Shaun King shared a photo of inmates in Union County, Arkansas, wearing Nike T-shirts in their mugshots.
King said a source told him the Nike shirts were done to mock Colin Kaepernick, who's at the center of a recent Nike ad.
All mugshots have since been removed from Union County Sheriff's Office's website.
Kaepernick has been a controversial figure since the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the National Anthem before games to protest racial injustice.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.