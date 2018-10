After a sunny afternoon, clear skies will bring a cold night to the area. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s, with some areas even seeing the upper 30s. Friday will start sunny, but clouds and rain showers will spread in quickly. Expect light rain showers through the afternoon and evening hours. That will keep highs chilly, only in the 50s for much of the Heartland. More rain is expected Saturday night into Sunday and Monday.