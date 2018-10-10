Williamson County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted man

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is ask the public for help in locating a wanted man.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, James Marks, 44, of Pittsburg, Illinois, has an active warrant out for Criminal Damage to Property. Additional charges of Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault are expected.
Marks is about 5′6′' tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes and is believed to be in the Pittsburg, Paulton or Marion area.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact them at (618) 997-6541.
