What you need to know Oct. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Showers are moving through parts of the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says the front will bring even stronger storms through our area, this afternoon. Strong winds and heavy downpours are the greatest threat.
One the storms move through, the cold front will bring drier and cooler air into the Heartland. Highs will only get into the lower 60s for several days and we could see low temperatures dip into the 30s in some places, next week.
Our weather will not be affected by Hurricane Michael, but we might see rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Sergio in the Atlantic. We could see more rain as early as this weekend.
Controversy in Carbondale, Illinois looms because of the decision to place a solar array in the Northeast side of Carbondale.
A small single engine 2-seater aircraft flipped over on its top at the airport, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
The body of a missing woman was found on Monday, Oct. 8 in Weakley County, Tennessee.
Hurricane Michael is headed toward the Florida coast as a Category 4 storm.
A ceramic cast of the tiny hands and feet of a stillborn infant were recently stolen in Kansas.
Halloween is a time to dress up and gorge on candy - unless you are a teenager in Virginia.
