Watch as Hurricane Michael comes ashore from live cams along the Florida coast
Hurricane Michael is a Category 4 storm, the strongest storm the Florida Panhandle has ever seen. (Source: NOAA/Twitter)
By Cecelia Hanley | October 10, 2018 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 11:51 AM

(RNN) - Hurricane Michael is a Category 4 storm, the strongest the Florida panhandle has seen in decades.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said that the time to evacuate is over, and that residents who chose to stay behind must seek refuge immediately. The storm surge is expected to be up to 14 feet, enough to cover the roofs of some homes.

Surfline.com has live cameras set up along the west coast of Florida at Bradenton Beach, Venice Jetties and Spring Avenue near St. Petersburg. There is also a camera at Panama City Beach in the Gulf Coast.

Panama City Beach

Bradenton Beach

Venice Jetties near Tampa, FL

Spring Avenue south of Bradenton Beach

