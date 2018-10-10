USDA infrastructure grants for rural Missouri applauded by Gov. Parsons

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The governor of Missouri had praise for USDA infrastructure grants given to the rural parts of the state.
On Wednesday, Oct. 10 the Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture would invest $181 million to improve infrastructure and other projects throughout 27 states.
Among those states, Missouri was listed as one receiving support. Communities in Missouri will be receiving $541,100 in loans and $193,675 in grants.
Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson applauded the USDA for its support of rural America.
“I want to thank Secretary Perdue and the USDA for their commitment to providing support and sustainability to rural America,” Governor Parson said. “In order to continue to thrive in our agricultural industry, we need to provide these communities with the proper infrastructure and necessary facilities to maintain a strong quality of life. Through these investments, our rural areas will be able to acquire the modern tools they need.”
The following are Missouri recipients:
- City of Perry Community Organization
- East Prairie Municipal Corporation
- Macon County Economic Development Inc.
- Steele Municipal Improvement Corporation
- Stoddard County Development Corporation
- Wyatt Community Development Corporation
- York Township Association
The USDA Rural Development helps provide loans and grants to help job growth and create opportunities for people in rural areas.
For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/files/USDA-RDCFDirectLoansChart_100818.pdf.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.