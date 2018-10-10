Union City, TN police investigate an aggravated burgalry

UNION CITY, TN (KFVS) - Police in Union City, Tennessee are investigating a burglary from Tuesday, Oct. 9.
At 7:50 a.m. police responded to Stad Ave. in reference to a burglary. Police said they spoke to the owner of Dale Bryant Installations Inc, Damon Bryant, who said his trailer mobile home was broken into and items were stolen.
According to police the mobile home sits on the front of the property that acts as a second office for Damon.
Damon told police between 6 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 9 someone broke into the mobile home. He stated when he got to work on Oct. 9 he grabbed hid keys to unlock the mobile home and noticed pry marks on the front door. He said he went inside and saw that someone went through everything and stole a few items.
Police said Damon told them whoever broke into the front attempted t break in the back also.
Items were moved inside the home and those items were brought back to the police station to attempt to find finger prints.
According to police, after after attempting to finger print the items no fingerprints were found. Those items have been returned to Damon.
