Two arrested after reported assault in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - An assault led to the search of a home in Paducah, Kentucky after which two people were arrested.
According to police, Talik D. Brewington, 20 of Reed Ave was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm). Akilah Y. Askew, 18 of Wall St. was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of marijuana.
On Tuesday, Oct. 9 police were called after 3 p.m. o a reported assault at the 2000 block of Broad St. Two women ages 19 and 17 told police they were in an argument with Brewington over past relationships and social media posts. The woman told police that Brewington struck them in the face with a handgun.
According to police, he was located a short time later at a home in the 100 block of Wall St. Officer said they could smell marijuana and obtained a search warrant for the home. They also found two stolen firearms hidden under a bed and marijuana “shake.”
Askew was the resident of the home and was arrested also.
Both were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
