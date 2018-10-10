TN Police: 2 inmates overpower officer, escape jail

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - A massive manhunt is underway for two inmate escapees police say overpowered a detention officer at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The escape was reported around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Dewayne Lee Halfacre, 43, of Lynchburg and Jonathan Cody Baxter, 28, of Murfreesboro, assaulted the detention officer, climbed over the razor wire and escaped.
The detention officer was treated by paramedics.
After the escape, teams of local and state law enforcement began searching for Halfacre and Baxter.
Crews are reportedly searching the area near the jail with police K-9s and a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter.
Halfacre and Baxter were both last seen wearing white T-shirts and orange pants.
The escape is under investigation.
Both Halfacre and Baxter are now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Top Ten Most Wanted.
The TBI is also offering a $2,500 reward for each man.
Halfacre is being held on aggravated assault and aggravated robbery charges.
Baxter is being held on a failing to appear in court on a theft charge.
If anyone spots Halfacre or Baxter or know where they might be, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is urging them not to make contact, but to call 911 immediately and to give a description of where the escapees are located.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.