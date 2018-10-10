TN Police: 2 inmates overpower officer, escape jail

TOP TEN #MostWanted ALERT: These two men escaped from the Rutherford County Jail after assaulting a jail guard!



Be on the lookout!



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you spot either man! Up to $2,500 reward on each!