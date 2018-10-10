Stores hiring for the holidays

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -Stores are starting to gear up for holiday shopping. But first, they need more employees to handle this busy season. J.C. Penneys in the Southeast, Missouri area are looking to hire between 30 to 50 people for the holidays. Store managers said tremendous amounts of traffic start on Black Friday and last into the new year.
Germaine Kirk, General Manager of JCPenney in Sikeston said a temporary, holiday position could become permanent.
Kirk said she is looking for, “outgoing, friendly people who love our customers and our communities as much as we do. People who are excited about the brands. People who are excited about all the extras that we provide customers for a fun holiday season.”
On Tuesday Oct. 16th between 11 am and 7 pm, J.C. Penney in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, and Sikeston will host a holiday hiring day. Managers and store leaders will be conducting interviews in-store and hiring on the spot.
J. C. Penney isn’t the only store looking for additional employees. We recommend you check your local Macy’s, Target, and Kohls.
If you’re in the market for a job, we have some tips on how to stand out in your job search.
Missouri Job Center employees recommend to submit your job application with an updated resume on the company’s official website. They said to figure out your best skills and why you are qualified for the position, because this is your main selling point.
Michael Berry from the Missouri Job Center said, “the normal length of time that people look at a resume is about six seconds. So you want to have that six seconds be the best six seconds of your life. And make sure that you’ve got really the skills and the qualifications that you’re bringing to that company and that they’re wanting at the very top of your resume.”
Berry said another tip is to think of potential interview questions and know how you want to answer them. He also recommended dressing appropriately for the interview.
The annual Cape Regional Career Fair will be held on Thursday Oct. 25th from 10 am till 4 pm at the Osage Center.
Visit Missouri’s job board to apply for jobs in a secure and safe way.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.