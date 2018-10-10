Southeast Missouri firefighters ready to help with disaster relief

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Firefighters in Southeast Missouri are ready to go at a moments notice to help with Hurricane Michael relief efforts.
There are roughly 50 members that make up the Southeast Missouri Homeland Security Response Team (HSRT) from different fire departments which consist of Sikeston, Jackson and Cape Girardeau.
"It would be about a 4 hour window to immobilize our team and having all the resources we are going to need," Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Randy Morris said. "We are always ready."
Morris said they have their boat ready, flotation devices, gas and other items ready to go if they were to get the call to help out. This also includes HSRT members getting prepared on a personal level as well.
"They're getting their stuff ready at home to be able to be gone for a long period of time," Morris stated. "Sometimes it can be days or weeks and upwards towards a month. We have supplies ready to be able to sustain our team for about a 15 day period."
If called, this wouldn't be the first time the HSRT team has assisted in a national disaster as they were deployed last year to Houston to help out after Hurricane Harvey hit the area and trapped people in their homes where they were rescued.
"The deployment to Houston, that was actually our first long term deployment," Morris stated. "That was actually a few days that they were down there. It gave them the realism of what to expect going into a hurricane scenario like that."
Firefighters with the HSRT team have plenty of real life experience as they have rescued people in swift water scenarios here in the Heartland when record breaking flooding happened in Doniphan last year, along with other swift water rescues along the Mississippi River as well.
