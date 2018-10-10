Showers & Storms Today

Showers and storms associated with a strong cold front are moving across western portions of the Heartland with lighter shows in our eastern side. These will continue to weaken as it moves east during the morning hours. Today will be the last warm and humid day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. This front will initiate stronger storms and showers during the afternoon which could produce heavy rain and strong winds.
The fall cool down starts tomorrow with high temperatures in the 60s for the remainder of the week. Some areas may even be in the 30s for morning low temperatures next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.