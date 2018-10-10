Rollover collision sends one to area hospital in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - One person was sent to the hospital following a crash in McCracken County, Kentucky.
According to deputies, at 9:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of North Friendship road and Seneca Lane for a single vehicle rollover collision.
The investigation showed that 75-year-old Edgar Rockwell from Hickory, Ky was north bound on North Friendship road in his 1988 Suzuki Samurai.
Deputies said Rockwell lost control as he entered the curve at the Seneca lane intersection. It was rain heavily at the time of the collision according to deputies. He overcorrected and left the roadway striking an earth embankment on the right side of the road.
Rockwell’s vehicle overturned and came to rest on the passenger side. He was taken by Mercy EMS to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.
Also on scene was the Lone Oak Fire Department and Randy’s towing.
