Preparing your heater for colder weather

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Turning your heater on today might not be on your to do list, but temperatures are quickly going down and you might be turning it on sooner than you think.
Chris Janet with Dutch Enterprises said the most important thing you can do is get preventative maintenance every year around this time, just so a professional can come in and make sure everything is working properly.
He also said if there is a problem with your furnace it will most likely show the first time you turn your heat on.
“A lot of people will call this time of year when the first time they turn on their furnace they smell something-- a lot of times dust accumulates on the burner and they are smelling that, but any indication of smell we say call the professionals,” said Janet.
He said it’s also important that you change and clean the filters regularly.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.