Police: TN man sent inappropriate photos to underage females, turns self in

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - A Dyersburg, Tennessee man stands accused of exposing at lease two girls to inappropriate photos.
Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they obtained indictments for a man accused of exposing at least two girls he coached on a youth softball team to inappropriate photographs.
TBI agents began investigating Shawn Milton Braden on July 30 at the request of the 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman. Braden turned himself into TBI Agents and was booked in Dyer County Jail on Tuesday, Oct. 9 according to officials.
Officials said agents found information that Braden was a coach for a girls' softball team for BigTyme Athletics in Dyer County when he showed and sent inappropriate photos to underage females on his team on several occasions earlier in the month of July.
On Monday, Oct. 9 the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Braden with two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.
