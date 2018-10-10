Police investigating armed robbery at gas station in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Officers with the Carbondale Police Department are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to ZX Gas Station at 912 West Main Street around 3:15 a.m.
An unknown suspect raised a firearm and demanded money from an employee. The suspect fled in an unknown direct with an unknown amount of money.
The suspect is described as a male, 5′8″ tall, weighing about 160 pounds and dressed in all black clothing.
No one was injured.
Anyone with any information about the robbery is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
