Paducah woman injured after car hydroplanes

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Wet pavement played a role in a crash near the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 bridge Wednesday morning.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Benita Reynolds, 57, of Paducah, Kentucky was driving her car westbound on I-24 when her vehicle began to hydroplane.
The car reportedly then spun counter clockwise and the front of the vehicle slammed into a cement median barrier.
The force of the crash forced the car back into the westbound lanes of I-24.
An ambulance crew transported Reynolds to a local hospital. Deputies say she suffered non-incapacitating injuries.
The crash happened at approximately 6:43 a.m. at the one-mile-marker on I-24 westbound.
The westbound lanes of I-24 were restricted for about 45 minutes for investigators and crews cleaning-up the crash site.
