Paducah woman injured after car hydroplanes

Paducah woman injured after car hydroplanes
A Paducah woman was injured in a crash after her car hydroplaned and crashed into a cement median barrier. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
By Marsha Heller | October 10, 2018 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:50 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Wet pavement played a role in a crash near the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 bridge Wednesday morning.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Benita Reynolds, 57, of Paducah, Kentucky was driving her car westbound on I-24 when her vehicle began to hydroplane.

The car reportedly then spun counter clockwise and the front of the vehicle slammed into a cement median barrier.

The force of the crash forced the car back into the westbound lanes of I-24.

An ambulance crew transported Reynolds to a local hospital. Deputies say she suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash happened at approximately 6:43 a.m. at the one-mile-marker on I-24 westbound.

The westbound lanes of I-24 were restricted for about 45 minutes for investigators and crews cleaning-up the crash site.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.