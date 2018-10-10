Much colder weather pushes in tonight

Get ready for some COLDER weather very soon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move out of the area this evening. Skies will clear and colder weather will push into the Heartland. Lows will dip into the 40s by daybreak on Thursday, and some areas will feel more like the 30s early in the morning. Even with a full day of sunshine, highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 50s to lower/mid 60s. A new update to your Friday forecast, rain will now move back into the Heartland through the second half of the day into the evening.