McCracken County Deputies: Woman tries to hide drugs, arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - On Oct. 9 around 12:02 a.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Gold Pontiac passenger car on John Puryear Drive for traffic violations.
During the course of the traffic stop, deputies said they learned the passenger, Ashely Taber, 23 of Cadiz, had an active arrest warrant from Trigg County.
Taber was charged with possession of a controlled substance- first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and a Trigg County Arrest Warrant.
When Taber was being detained, deputies found she was concealing an amount of methamphetamine and had attempted to discard it on the roadway.
Taber was arrested and transported to McCracken County Regional Jail.
